HOUSTON — A Houston-area photographer’s recent photoshoot has gone viral after people learned the couple in the photos are strangers.

Danielle Esparza of Eye Rock Photography, based in northwest Harris County, posted the romantic photos on Facebook.

The “couple” is shown flirting and kissing over pizza and beer.

The photographer wrote, “Strangers…That's right, these two were complete strangers and had never met until the shoot! They had about 10 minutes of small talk after a quick introduction before we started. They were full of laughter from the beginning! Mckenzie Marie Stalter and Matt Tabor, thank you SO much for this experience and letting me try this! You were both totally amazing!”

More than 25,000 people shared and commented on the Facebook post.

Commenters can’t believe two strangers can share so much chemistry.

Now, people all over the world are following along to see if the strangers will actually start dating.

There has been so much interest in the faux romance, Eye Rock Photography shared, “Update: He is currently out of town but they are supposed to go on a dinner date when he gets back. Not much communication beyond that.”

