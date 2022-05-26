Community members divided over Texas' gun laws

After the Uvalde school shooting, many are debating whether or not is it too easy to get a gun in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the past decade, Texas has had seven mass shootings. Many are still asking the question: Is it too easy to get a gun in Texas?

Gun safety organization Everytown ranks Texas 34th in the nation for gun safety law strength.

Here’s a breakdown of some gun laws in Texas:

In Texas, you must be at least 18 years old to buy a long gun or a rifle and 21 years old to purchase a handgun – with an exception for members of the military. You don’t have to have training or a permit to carry a handgun in most places. Federally-licensed firearm dealers are required to do background checks, but private sellers are not.

On Wednesday, protesters said these laws aren’t enough.

People set up a vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, calling for gun control from politicians and the governor, saying there’s no excuse to do nothing.

Some things the protesters said they want from the Texas Legislature include:

Universal background checks, without any loopholes. Raising the age to 21 to get assault rifles. Limiting the amount of ammo rounds people can buy.

“Gov. Abbott and the rest of the Republican Party in Texas have been in charge for a very long time," said Robin Breed, volunteer with Moms Demand Action. "During the last session when police were begging them not to pass permitless carry, they didn’t listen. And with El Paso, with Sutherland Springs, with Santa Fe, all of these tragedies keep happening, and they do nothing."

On the other side, gun rights advocates said the issue isn’t guns, it’s mental health.

“The guns don’t have legs, they don’t have arms. There has to be a person behind that. The person has to have emotions and feelings for doing what they did,” said Greg Holland with Open Carry Texas.

Open Carry Texas is pushing for an expansion of the guardian program in the next legislative session. They want more teachers and staff in schools carrying guns.

“If we can stop them the moment they come into the school, or right when something happens, then god bless them, let them terminate the threat instantly,” said Holland.

Though both sides disagree on policy, they both want change, hoping the 21 lives lost in Uvalde aren't in vain.