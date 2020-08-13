WATCH LIVE: Community to line streets in support of fallen Beaumont officer during Saturday funeral procession route

The procession will start at 8:45 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans will be lining the streets today to show support for a fallen Beaumont officer killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

12News will provide live streaming coverage Saturday morning of the funeral procession on the 12NewsNow App, 12NewsNow.com and at YouTube.com/c/12newsnowBeaumont.

While the funeral services for Sheena Yarbrough-Powell are closed to the public, groups and businesses are welcome and encouraged to line the procession route Saturday morning when officer Sheena is taken from Broussard’s on McFaddin to Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont.

The Beaumont Police Department shared a map of the route on Facebook. The route will head west on Calder Avenue, then continue west on Phelan Blvd. before heading north on Dowlen Road to Calvary Baptist Church. The church is located at Folsom and Dowlen. The procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 and end around 9:30 at Calvary.

People of all ages lining up for the procession of @beaumont_police Officer Sheenah Yarbrough-Powell #HonoringAHero pic.twitter.com/Oi78mszN6u — Vanessa Broussard (@Vanessa12News) August 15, 2020