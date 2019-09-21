COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after masturbating on the doorstep of a woman's home and it was all recorded on her doorbell app.

Quandree White, 19, is charged with indecent exposure in the case. Court documents stated it happened at a home on Westfield Drive. White rang the doorbell of the victim's home and began masturbating on her doorstep, according to court documents.

The victim answered the door at one point and White said something to her, but the woman closed the door and called police, investigators said. The victim could see what was happening because she had a doorbell app that recorded the video outside where White was, according to court documents.

The videos show White masturbating while still continuing to knock on the victim's door and ring the doorbell, investigators said. At one point, the video shows White pressing the doorbell with his exposed genitals, court documents stated.

White is then seen on the video ringing the doorbell and trying to open the door, investigators said. When he couldn't get in, White knocked one more time and then stood in her driveway, police said. White was arrested and later taken in for a mental health evaluation. He has since been transferred to Austin.

