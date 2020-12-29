CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio man last seen on Sunday

Authorities say Carlos Torres was last seen on the north side.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a 38-year-old San Antonio man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, and whose disappearance authorities believe "poses a credible threat to his health and safety."

According to SAPD officials, Carlos Enrique Torres was last seen on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue on the north side. He was wearing a black jacket with a fleece lining; dark jeans; black adidas shoes; and he has multiple tattoos.

SAPD says Torres stands about 6 foot 1, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.