Rep. Chip Roy calls for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's resignation

On Oct. 1, aides to Paxton called for a federal investigation into possible crimes such as abuse of office.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is calling for the resignation of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after a group of Paxton's aides called for federal law enforcement to launch an investigation for possible crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

A letter sent on Oct. 1 to the agency's human resources director said the executives have provided statements to law enforcement about the actions they believe Paxton committed.

"We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses," the letter states.

RELATED:

Rep. Roy released the following statement on his website Monday:

"For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign.

"The allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and other charges levied against him by at least 7 senior leaders of the Office of the Attorney General are more than troubling on the merits. But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office – some of whom I know well and whose character are beyond reproach.

"The work of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas is too critical to the state and her people to leave in chaos and to risk the work of over 700 lawyers managing almost 30,000 legal cases at any given moment, including major cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as processing over $4 Billion in Child Support.

"The Attorney General deserves his days in court, but the people of Texas deserve a fully functioning AG’s office."

Roy formerly served as an aide to Paxton himself, according to The Texas Tribune. He served as Paxton's first assistant attorney general during Paxton's first term but left in 2015. Roy was elected to Congress in 2018.

July 28, 2020, also marked the fifth year since Paxton was indicted on charges of securities fraud. He has remained in office ever since the indictment.

Roy is currently running for re-election against Wendy Davis.

Davis, who formerly ran for Texas governor against Gov. Greg Abbott, defeated her Democratic opponent Jennie Lou Leeder by a wide margin in March.