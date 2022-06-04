Hundreds arrested as border officials say they are seeing more large groups of migrants trying to cross into U.S.

The groups were made up of 115 single adults, 90 family members and 89 unaccompanied children, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of migrants have been arrested as officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they are encountering more large groups trying to cross the border into the U.S.

306 people were arrested over the past two days, a statement from CBP said.

Rio Grande Valley agents found two large groups of migrants in Starr County, resulting in nearly 300 arrests. The groups were made up of 115 single adults, 90 family members and 89 unaccompanied children, officials said. The migrants were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries.

On Tuesday, April 12, Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station (CCT) agents responded to a report of suspected illegal activity in Bentonville.

Agents tried to pull over a Ford F-150 departing the area but the driver failed to yield and led agents on a pursuit. Shortly after, the driver drove off the road and all occupants fled into the brush, officials said. Agents searched the immediate area and found five migrants illegally present in the U.S. who were later transported to CCT for processing.

Then Tuesday night, RGV agents again tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup near Linn. The driver failed to yield to the marked service unit and a pursuit followed. The vehicle veered off the road, crashed through a property gate, came to a stop and multiple people fled the vehicle. Agents were able to apprehend seven migrants illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

