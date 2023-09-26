x
Texas News

Body falls out of closet as homeowner investigates foul odor in northwest Houston

Houston police said the homeowner told them she smelled a foul odor and followed it to a garage closet. She said when she opened the closet door, a body fell out.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a closet at a northwest-side home on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. at a home on Birchmont Drive near Antoine Drive.

The homeowner told police that she smelled a foul odor and followed it to a closet in the garage. She said when she opened the closet door, the body fell out.

The homeowner also told police that she recently allowed a homeless person to store things at the house, but it's unclear if that's the person who was found dead.

