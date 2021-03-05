Bill shielding commercial vehicles from liability after crashes passes in Texas Senate

House Bill 19 passed by a vote of 31-0.

AUSTIN, Texas — House Bill 19, a bill that would help shield commercial vehicle companies from liability in crashes, has passed in the Texas Senate by a vote of 31-0.

This comes after it previously passed in the Texas House by a vote of 81-49 in April.

Commercial motor vehicles include 18-wheelers, rideshare vehicles, delivery trucks and similar vehicles utilized for commercial purposes. Supporters of the bill say it would prevent excessive lawsuits against these companies; however, opponents argue it could make roads more dangerous.

When a vehicle owner or operator is sued after a collision, according to the bill, that driver would have to be proven liable before a case could be brought against their company or business. Ultimately, a jury selected for the case would not be able to learn which company employed that driver unless the trial advanced to phase two, which is when damages would be analyzed.

Texas Trucking Association president and CEO John D. Esparza on Wednesday released the following statement:

“Today, the Texas Senate was heard loud and clear — Texas businesses matter! With the unanimous passage of House Bill 19, the trial process will continue to ensure accident victims are compensated when wrongfully injured, while also protecting businesses across the state from biased and unfair courtroom tactics.

"Thank you to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for recognizing the serious threat abusive lawsuits have on the Texas economy and naming this issue as one of his priority items this legislative session.

"House Bill 19 has been through a rigorous vetting process spearheaded by the leadership of House author Jeff Leach (R-Plano) and Senate sponsor Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood). They have tirelessly worked to ensure this bill is a collaborative effort and that the input of all interested parties is heard and considered as demonstrated by today’s bipartisan vote.

"We applaud the Texas Senate on the passage of House Bill 19 and respectfully urge the Texas House of Representatives to concur on all revisions made in the Senate."

The Keep Texas Trucking Coalition (KTTC) also released a statement on Wednesday:

"The Texas Senate has taken decisive action today to stand with Texas small businesses against abusive, job-killing lawsuits by unanimously passing HB 19. Lawsuit abuse is not a partisan issue, and throughout the legislative process, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come together to provide feedback and support this common-sense fix to a serious problem that affects every sector of Texas’ economy.

"We are grateful for the leadership of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who named abusive commercial vehicle litigation as a priority item this session, as well as Sen. Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood) for helping build broad support for this legislation in the Senate, including cosponsors Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. (D-Brownsville) and Sen. Chuy Hinojosa (D-McAllen).

"HB 19 proves that Texas can protect the rights of victims who are injured by the negligence of others on our roadways without letting abusive lawsuits decimate small businesses and the commercial vehicle network we rely on every day. We hope the Texas House will quickly concur with the bill that was passed by the Senate, and send this critical legislation to the governor’s desk."