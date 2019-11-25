BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas —

A New Braunfels, Texas, man died in Big Bend National Park Saturday, Nov. 25, the national park reported in a Facebook post.

William Brunson, a 49-year-old, is believed to have suffered a heart attack before he died, the park said.

The National Park Service stated that Brunson had been backpacking the Marufo Vega Trail with friends when he started to experience symptoms similar to those of a heart attack. His backpacking group called 911.

Park rangers and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter arrived on the scene to take Brunson to a park ambulance that was waiting at a visitor's center for the park.

The National Park Service said that park rangers and paramedics from Terlingua began performing CPR, but were unable to help him.

"We are truly saddened by this loss of life, and would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Brunson," the park said.

