Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin

His El Paso sister, lovingly known to some as "Bear," passed away Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday.

"We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."

According to The Washington Post, Erin was born with intellectual disabilities and O'Rourke once served as the younger sibling's legal guardian.

We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share... Posted by Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

In a 2019 article, the Post reported that Erin lived and worked in El Paso.

She was also the inspiration for his 2020 plan to address issues faced by those with disabilities when he was running for U.S. president, according to the Washington Examiner.

An obituary published on Dignity Memorial states Erin of Carlsbad, New Mexico, died at age 42. Memories and notes of sympathy can be shared with Martin Funeral Home.