Beto O'Rourke targeting smaller communities in hopes of gaining an edge come November

O'Rourke's campaign is calling it "A Drive For Texas" and it comes as polls show a tightening race.

PITTSBURG, Texas — With more than 70 events in more than 65 counties, Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger for Texas governor, is making his case to small towns and big cities across the state.

On Thursday, O'Rourke tried to turn out the vote in Pittsburg, Texas. He's hoping small towns like this one can give him an edge come November.

“Pittsburg, thank you for coming out today," O'Rourke said. "Thanks for being with us.”

It's his third time running for a statewide office in Texas. This time, O'Rourke is hoping to replace incumbent Republican Greg Abbott as the next governor of the Lone Star state.

“You know, in Greg Abbott’s Texas, it’s you or me, in our Texas it’s you and me right," O'Rourke said in Pittsburg. "It’s all of us together doing better by and for one another.”

The "Drive For Texas" began in his hometown of El Paso, and with stops like this one in Pittsburg, O'Rourke is facing questions on issues ranging from healthcare to guns.

“My question goes back to gun control and the red flag warnings — is this going to lead to the no-knock warrants, and stuff that’s a problem— the police coming in on people unannounced in the wrong house, and is it going to lead to — I’m mad at him so I’m going to call the law and say 'he’s got guns, he’s crazy,'” one attendee asked.

O'Rourke, who supports universal background checks, red flags and safe storage laws says lawmakers must work together to ensure new gun laws are put together in a responsible manner following the Uvalde shooting.

“I happen to believe that, that red flag law, if we write it on Texas terms by listening to legitimate concerns about what happens if we fail to do this the right way — if we can — make sure that we defend that second amendment right while doing a better job of protecting people in our communities,” O'Rourke said.

Gov. Abbott's campaign, which has not released a list of public campaign appearances, criticized O'Rourke for having to cancel and postpone an event in Greenville, saying his campaign has stalled.