Musician Ben Kweller announces death of his 16-year-old son

Family and friends say Dorian Zev Kweller was killed in a car accident on Monday night.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Acclaimed Texas indie rocker Ben Kweller took to Instagram Tuesday to announce the passing of his 16-year-old son, Dorian Zev Kweller.

In the post, Kweller shared that his son was killed on Monday night.

Subsequent posts from Kweller's wife and business associates confirm that Dorian died from a fatal car accident.

Ben Kweller was raised in Greenville, about 50 miles to the northeast of Dallas, and had in recent years taken up residence in Dripping Springs, just over 20 miles to the west of Austin.

In his Instagram post, Kweller described his son as "a true legend," the "kindest, gentle soul" and "a friend to all."

"If you knew him, you know," Kweller wrote. "We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth."

A musician much like his father, who also began his acclaimed professional music career as a teenager by performing with his band Radish in Deep Ellum clubs throughout the '90s, the younger Kweller was slated to make his live performance debut with a concert at the annual South by Southwest music conference in Austin in March of this year.

"My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make," the elder Kweller wrote in his Instagram post. "My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds."