Beaumont police officer killed in head-on collision, other officer seriously injured

Two officers were going northbound on Cardinal Drive at 2:30 a.m. August 9 when their patrol car was hit by a Ford Mustang going the wrong way near Highway 347.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont police officer died in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

Two officers were going northbound on Cardinal Drive / Highway 69 at 2:30 a.m. August 9 when their patrol car was hit by a Ford Mustang going the wrong way near the Highway 347 overpass, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene, but the other officer was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to a hospital.

The officer's death marks the 18th officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Beaumont Police Department.

READ MORE | Here is a list of the other 17 Beaumont Police officers

Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are investigating the crash, and the names of the officers involved are not being released as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Morrow said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device