Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

Family, friends and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz's life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11.

The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.

Her family said they remember her as a young woman full of hope whose life was cut short. They said they’re coming to terms with her death.

A pastor, during his sermon, said she didn’t deserve to die the way she did.

Diaz was found decapitated inside her home. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

One of Diaz's aunts shared a few words and said her niece was an angel sent by God who touched everyone she met with her contagious joy and smile. She said everyone who met her will forever hold a piece of her in them.

Diaz's death was tragic, but her family said they have no room for hate in their hearts.

The family thanked everyone who showed up and said they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time for them.

One of Anggy’s aunts described the support as ‘incredible.’

Another one of her aunts said Diaz was a beautiful light and that’s how they’ll remember her.

Her family said her death isn’t a goodbye, instead, it’s a see you later when they meet again.