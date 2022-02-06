Analysis of California gun laws shows stricter rules mean less violence

California has one of the lowest rates of firearm mortality, according to the CDC.

AUSTIN, Texas — To see if there’s a link between more guns and gun violence, we’re taking a look at California.

According to the CDC, California has one of the lowest rates of firearm mortality, with 8.5 deaths per 100,000 people. On the other hand, Texas has 14.2 gun deaths per 100,000 people. We spoke to David DeMatthews, associate professor at the University of Texas, who has done extensive research on school safety, about why California has a lower rate of gun deaths than Texas.

“Well, I think probably the biggest reason is there’s a lower rate of gun ownership in California. If there’s fewer guns in the population, there’s going to be a less-likely occurrence of a shooting,” he said.

DeMatthews said some of California's gun laws may also be helping.

“Preventing high-risk individuals from accessing guns in the first place, having more robust and stricter background checks, waiting periods and limits on assault-style weapons,” he said.

Some of the gun laws California has that Texas does not are mandatory background checks, even if you're a private seller. In Texas, you're only subject to background checks if you're buying through a licensed dealer.

In California, they restrict open carry, while in Texas you can openly carry and, if you're 21, you don't need a permit to carry a handgun. Also in California, they banned high-capacity magazines, while in Texas they have not.

However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that areas like Chicago and New York disprove that stricter gun laws means less gun violence. DeMatthews rebutted that by saying, “it’s not about a city’s policy. It’s state policies and it’s different states' policies. Looser gun laws in Illinois or other parts of the Midwest could contribute to guns moving into Chicago and other American cities.”

DeMatthews suggests Texas could implement red flag laws, which would allow police to temporarily take someone's guns if they are a threat to someone or themselves.