An additional 31 Texas counties have been approved for major disaster declaration, Abbott announces

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional 31 Texas counties to be added to the President's major disaster declaration.
Originally, only 77 counties were approved for the disaster declaration, although Abbott said he requested all 254 counties within Texas be given an opportunity to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.
The additional 31 counties are:
- Anderson
- Austin
- Bosque
- Bowie
- Burnet
- Cherokee
- Colorado
- Erath
- Fannin
- Freestone
- Gonzales
- Grayson
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Hill
- Houston
- Hunt
- Jackson
- Jim Wells
- Jones
- Limestone
- Lubbock
- Medina
- Milam
- Navarro
- Rusk
- Taylor,
- Tom Green
- Val Verde
- Washington
- Wood
"I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm," said Gov, Abbott. "I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need."
RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces new measures to help struggling Texans in the wake of historic winter storm
If you reside in any of the counties approved by FEMA, you can begin applying for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.
Gov. Abbott said additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm.
Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool (TIART) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the winter storm.