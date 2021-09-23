Amid power grid changes, new PUC chair says Texas is readying for severe weather

Texas PUC Chairman Peter Lake has held his new role for five months.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five months into the job, the chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission is promising to swiftly institute reforms to help prevent another power catastrophe like the one the state experienced during a winter freeze in February.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Peter Lake to the position in April as part of sweeping reforms to the management of the state power grid.

Lake acknowledges that reforms will take months, but he says the agency has taken multiple steps in the meantime to keep the power grid operating even during a significant weather event.

Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski recently interviewed Lake. You can watch their discussion in full here:

This week, the PUC announced it's also looking for eight new independent directors to sit on ERCOT's governing board. Anyone who's interested in applying can email "ercotboard@heidrick.com.