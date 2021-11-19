x
Texas

AMBER Alert: Police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in southeast San Antonio

Police said Bella Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on the city's southeast side.

Police said Bella Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Boulevard. She was wearing a black T-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs with charms.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" weighing around 170 pounds.

Credit: SAPD

Authorities believe she could be with 17-year-old Aryel Moreno. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs around 200 pounds.

They are believed to be in a gold Chevy Impala. If you have any information about this situation, contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

