AMBER Alert issued for 2 East Texas children

RUSK, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing East Texas children.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desmond Wells III, 11, were last seen around 1:15 p.m. in Rusk.

Officials believe the children are with a man identified as Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32. He stands stands 5'10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ashley was wearing a peach-colored shirt and peach-colored shorts with gray and white Nike shoes. She stands 5'2, weighs 109 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Desmond was wearing a blue/black t-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine boots. He stands 5'5, weighs 154 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

They believe they are traveling in a 2012 black Honda Civic with the Texas license plate number: BNX6155

Officials say the children are in grave or immediate danger.