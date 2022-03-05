Local organizations react to potential end to abortions in Texas

Abortion rights supporters say a complete ban will lead to more out-of-state travel.

AUSTIN, Texas — The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showing a reversal of the right to abortion has people polarized.

The Texas Alliance for Life is an anti-abortion organization in Austin. Though the potential Supreme Court decision is in its favor, it's not celebrating yet.

“I had to remind myself specifically that this is a draft, it’s an opinion; it’s not the final,” said Amy O’Donnell with the Texas Alliance for Life.

Meanwhile, they continue their advocacy.

“One of our top priorities right now, especially in light of what we’re seeing in the Supreme Court, is to educate women on the compassionate alternatives to abortion,” said O'Donnell.

On the other side, abortion rights supporters say this will lead to more out-of-state travel.

“Folks are having to travel hundreds of miles in many cases outside of their communities. They’re having to stay pregnant for longer as they’re trying to find out where they can even get an appointment,” said Ana Rodriguez with the Lilith and Texas Equal Access funds.

Rodriguez said they will continue to fund travel for out-of-state abortions.

“We’ve helped hundreds of people get their abortions out of the state of Texas for the past few months,” she said.

The Supreme Court could unveil its official decision in June.