ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of an Austin man that occurred at a north Abilene home.

According to a press release from the APD, at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, police received a call about the shooting of a male at a home located in the 2500 block of Rountree Drive.

Officers arrived to find a Hispanic man dead from an apparent gunshot. Police immediately secured the scene. Detectives arrived and started an investigation.

The victim, David Devora, 20, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper area of his body. Police said it appears Devora was shot through the door as he was standing on the other side.

At least two other men who were also inside the home were not injured and gave statements to detectives.

Abilene PD said Devora was in Abilene for the holidays visiting family.

Rick Tomlin, the public information coordinator with the Abilene Police Department, told KVUE Devora was going to school in Austin.

No arrests had been made in connection with this case at the time of the release, and the investigation is ongoing.

