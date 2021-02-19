Abbott waives commercial vehicle regulations to encourage supply deliveries to Texas

These waivers are helping increase the delivery of water, food and other supplies to Texas communities dealing with power and water outages, Abbott said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state would be waiving certain commercial vehicle regulations to make it easier for those vehicles to deliver supplies to Texans in need.

For the time being, the Department of Motor Vehicles will allow commercial vehicles not registered in the state to travel in Texas as long as they are registered in another U.S. state and conducting activities related to the winter storm, such as delivering food or water.

Usually, interstate travel is regulated by the International Registration Plan, which is a cooperative agreement covering the continental U.S. and certain Canadian provinces that recognizes the registration for certain commercial vehicles in other regions.

But because of the dire need in many parts of Texas, the governor's waiving of that regulation means vehicles usually not cleared for interstate transit will be able to assist the state.

These waivers are helping increase the delivery of water, food and other supplies to Texas communities dealing with power and water outages, Abbott said in a statement.

“As we continue to bring power and water back online throughout the state, it is essential that we deliver the food, water and supplies that Texans need during these challenging times,” said Abbott. “These waivers will help us provide more of these vital resources to communities across the state and ensure that Texas families have the supplies they need to stay safe as we work to overcome this emergency.”

This is the latest waiver for commercial vehicles issued by Texas in recent weeks. Friday, oversize and overweight permitting waivers and hours of service requirement waivers were issued by Abbott to allow more critical infrastructure supplies to travel on the state highway system.