Gov. Abbott delivers remarks at Texas DPS Memorial groundbreaking

The memorial recognizes the DPS officers and Texas Rangers who "gave their lives to protect their fellow Texans," according to the governor's office.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Memorial on North Lamar Boulevard.

According to the governor's office, the memorial recognizes the DPS officers and Texas Rangers who "gave their lives to protect their fellow Texans." The memorial is a 77-foot circle of granite with an 11-foot-tall DPS trooper paying respects to a tombstone honoring the first fallen peace officer in Texas.

The memorial will also feature three separate granite and bronze panels depicting the history of the DPS and will be engraved with core values: accountability, excellence, integrity and teamwork.

"This new memorial will serve as an incredible reminder of the service, sacrifice and unmatched courage of our DPS troopers," Abbott said. "To be a law enforcement officer is to answer a higher calling, which is why I am proud to recognize the dedication and bravery of our DPS troopers across the state and throughout history."

The memorial will be located at the DPS Headquarters at 5805 North Lamar Blvd. in Austin. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at 9 a.m. Thursday.

