$67.1 million for child care in Texas goes unused

Child care center closures and lower enrollment numbers due to COVID-19 left Texas with more money than it could spend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas had $754.3 million to spend on child care for low-income families.

The State doesn’t need it all, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Money in this childcare fund for low-income families flows through local Workforce Development boards and providers contract with the State for reimbursement of child care services.

TWC Commissioners said enrollment numbers dropped last year due to COVID-19 and documents filed with the Texas Workforce Commission show the State will have $67.1 million leftover for the 2021 fiscal year.

A recent report by the Workforce Solutions Capital Area also shows that nearly 20% of all child care centers and home providers in Travis County closed in 2020.

In the Austin area, 32 providers who get State funding shut their doors permanently.

TWC Commissioners approved to move the money to FY 2022 allocations.