19-year-old killed on the job at Dallas ISD construction site, investigation underway

The parents of Boston Monett say their son was hit in the head by a drilling rig and now question safety protocols on the project.

DALLAS, Texas — The parents of a beloved bull rider from Decatur are demanding answers and transparency after their son was killed while working on a Dallas ISD construction project on Aug. 1.

Per the Dallas Police Department, 19-year-old Boston Monett died while helping construct the new Everette Lee DeGolyer Elementary School.

His parents, Kyle Monett and Amy Rodenburgh, said officials informed them that Monett was struck in the right side of the skull by a drilling rig.

A Dallas police report confirms that's where Monett's injuries were but that report was also heavily redacted.

Monett, who rode bulls on the side and helped out frequently at his cowboy church, turned to Maxon Drilling in Decatur when he wanted to earn a steady and honest living.

His parents, who have retained Michelle Simpson Tuegel as an attorney, said Boston was only on the job for two weeks when he was killed.

Maxon is a subcontractor on the project overseen by Northridge Construction Group based in North Richland Hills.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death and is nearing completion of that inquiry.

Monett was laid to rest last week.

"He always lit up a room," mother Amy Rodenburgh said. "That's who he was."

"He always made everybody laugh around him," father Kyle Monett said. "It was hard not to love him."

Amy and Kyle said Monett turned to construction after bull-riding handed him a few injuries.

"I told him he should do what he wants and that he will be great at whatever he chooses," Amy said.

"I remember him telling me how much he loved his job and how much he loved the people he worked with," Kyle added. "I told him those are two things you can't beat."

But, Amy and Kyle now have severe doubts about safety protocols on the Everette Lee DeGolyer Elementary School project.

They said it took hours for officials to tell them what happened and that their son should still be alive.

"He was already gone, and I didn't know," Amy said.

"I wasn't able to see him in the end, and that's upset me," Kyle added.

No lawsuit has been filed yet, but Tuegel is already investigating independently. She said one thing was clear from the get-go.

"Common sense here tells us there should have been multiple eyes to prevent something like this from happening, and that didn't happen," Tuegel said.

"We don't have the facts and want answers," Amy said. "We deserve answers."

"Someone needs to be held accountable, and it's not my son," she added.

Northridge Construction Group sent the following statement to WFAA:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Boston Monett and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. The safety of every worker is important. We will continue to cooperate with Mr. Monett's employer, Maxon Drilling, and the investigators to determine the cause of this tragic accident and to bring answers to Mr. Monett's loved ones. Our gratitude goes out to EMS and DPD for their prompt response."

Maxon Drilling has yet to provide a comment to WFAA.

Amy and Kyle said that they were robbed of a future with Boston -- one without his wide smile and huge heart.