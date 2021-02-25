Moody Foundation pledging $3M in grants after devastating Texas winter storm

$1 million will go to 18 nonprofits in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — After the Texas winter storm took lives and caused massive damage across the state, companies, businesses and foundations are coming together to help the Lone Star State.

The Moody Foundation is one of the latest foundations to join that growing list. The Moody Foundation announced on Feb. 25 it is donating $3 million in grants to 45 organizations across Texas, and $1 million is dedicated to 18 nonprofits in Central Texas. That money will go toward delivering critical supplies and immediate services to Texans impacted by the winter storm.

Millions of Texans were without power and, subsequently, without water for several days due to the historic winter storm.

“The Moody Foundation exists to serve our fellow Texans. We’ve witnessed and personally experienced the havoc that was wreaked by this winter storm,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation. “Many Texans still need help, and we’re honored to partner with local nonprofits to get care to those who need it most.”

The Moody Foundation said it's working with partners across Texas to deliver the funds to the appropriate nonprofits. During the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation also committed to more than $15.8 million in relief funds.

H-E-B announced on Feb. 24 that the grocery chain will donate $1 million to support food banks across Texas.