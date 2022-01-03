ACLU, families to rally in Austin in support of transgender kids

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender youth as child abuse.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local community organizations will hold a rally Wednesday to show unity for transgender kids and their families.

Representatives from Equality Texas, ACLU, ACLU of Texas, Lambda Legal Texas Freedom Network and others will gather at the Travis County Courthouse for the rally.

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming support for the rights of families, parents and transgender children.

