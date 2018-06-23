Northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Toll 130 were shut down Saturday near U.S. Highway 79 due to a "rapidly spreading" grass fire, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Police said there was zero visibility along the highway.

Toll 130 Northbound and Southbound is closed near US 79 due to fire rapidly spreading and zero visibility! pic.twitter.com/zvR8gMpILY — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) June 23, 2018

The grass fire was reported at approximately 4:34 p.m. Outside lanes of both northbound and southbound Texas Toll 130 reopened at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police advised drivers to travel 20 miles per hour slower than the speed limit in the area due to the lack of visibility on the road.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE