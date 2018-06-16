A Texas Tech student died while participating in a UT study abroad program in Irkutsk, Russia, according to a Saturday letter from the university's Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly.

Elmer Arrieta, a graduate student in Texas Tech's College of Architecture, died after suffering injuries from a fall during a hiking trip on Olkhon Island, the letter stated. Arrieta was one of 20 students who participated in the hiking excursion, according to university officials. UT officials said Arrieta's parents have been notified and have a campus coordinator on the ground to provide any assistance they may need.

"On behalf of our entire campus, we send our deepest condolences to Elmer’s family, our Texas Tech colleagues and friends, and to all families who have suffered such a devastating loss," university officials said in the letter.

Arrieta, 27, was born in El Paso and got his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University, according to KVUE media partner Austin American-Statesman. He was pursuing his master’s degree when he died, the Statesman reported.

The Statesman spoke with Arrieta's sister, Patty, on Facebook, who said her brother was intelligent, adventurous, was dedicated to school, and loved to travel.

“He was a loving brother he would always care for me,” Patty told the Austin American-Statesman. “He was an example to follow. I admired him for who he was.”

Counselors are headed to Irkutsk, Russia, to console the students who are still there and will provide on campus counseling for anyone who needs support, officials said.

Students affected by the tragedy are urged to call the health center’s crisis line at 512-471-2255.

Texas Tech released the following statement on Twitter:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we remember Elmer Arrieta, who tragically passed away in Russia yesterday. He was a dedicated architecture student and a respected and cherished member of our Red Raider family. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

