Texas State University reports record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022

A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University confirmed Friday that it set a new record for freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over the previous year.

The university also set a record for the largest number of new students, both undergraduate and graduate, for the fall semester with 11,344. This is the second consecutive year new student enrollment has exceeded 11,000, the university reported.

Overall, Texas State reported a total enrollment of 38,376 students across both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. That's a 1.1% increase.

In addition to the record-setting freshman class, the first-year retention rate for the 2021 freshman class increased to 80.2%, a 3% increase over the previous year.

The ranking of the incoming freshman class improved as well, as 15% of first-time freshmen ranked in the top 10% of their high school classes. Those ranked in the top 25% also increased. Similarly, the number of out-of-state freshmen enrolling at Texas State also increased by 43%.

Texas State said the College of Science and Engineering showed continued growth as the university's largest college, with the College of Liberal Arts coming in as the second-largest and the College of Fine Arts and Communication in third.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube