Texas State University sets record for freshman enrollment this fall

The university said the number is preliminary from the first day of class and that the number is final on the 12th day of the fall semester.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University announced Tuesday that it has set a new record for freshman enrollment this fall.

More than 7,590 freshmen were enrolled for the 2022 fall semester, marking a 14% increase over last year, the university said. That amounts to 900 more students than the freshman class of 2021.

“We are excited so many freshmen have chosen to become Bobcats," Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse said in a media release. "This historic class is a testimony to Texas State’s commitment to student success and to providing a one-of-a-kind campus and educational experience that prepares our graduates for the workplace and the world.”

Texas State University also set a record with more than 34,000 first-year applications, surpassing the previous record of 32,686 set in 2020. The number of incoming freshmen ranked in the top quarter of their graduating class increased by 26%, the university said.

The total number of first-time undergraduate and graduate students, 11,322, is also a record, per the university.

