Texas State University names sole finalist in search for new president

Dr. Kelly Damphousse is currently the chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Thursday, Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall announced the selection of Kelly R. Damphousse, Ph.D., as the sole finalist in the university's presidential search. He will replace Denise M. Trauth, who is retiring after nearly 20 years.

Damphousse is currently the chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University, which has campuses in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Queretaro, Mexico. His selection was announced after a six-month search nationwide.

“Dr. Damphousse is a respected university and community leader who possesses the knowledge, experience and passion to lead Texas State to new levels of achievement and success,” said Chancellor McCall. “I sincerely thank the advisory search committee, including TSUS Regents Don Flores, Charlie Amato, Garry Crain and Nikki Harle for their time, energy and deliberation during the search process.”

According to the university, Damphousse also served as an associate dean, interim dean, and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma (OU). From 2012 to 2017, he was also OU's faculty athletics representative.

"Dr. Damphousse is an accomplished scholar and has conducted extensive research on terrorism and substance abuse, rising through the faculty ranks to become a tenured Presidential Professor of Sociology," the university wrote in an announcement. "He began his academic career as an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and at Sam Houston State University, before joining the OU faculty in 1997."

Damphousse is a Canada native, but he's familiar with the Texas State University System. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University and a master's and Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University. Additionally, he earned an associate's degree in law enforcement from Lethbridge College in Alberta, Canada.

“As a first-generation college student, I am humbled to be considered for the presidency of such an accomplished university, strategically located in the middle of the Texas Innovation Corridor and primed to become a Tier One research university,” said Dr. Damphousse. “To be able to build on the tremendous trajectory that President Trauth has established would be a great honor. My wife, Beth, and I are excited about the possibility of returning home to Texas, and the opportunity to serve the faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Texas State University.”

According to Texas law, Texas State's board of regents will wait three weeks before it can consider his nomination. Once confirmed, he will become the university's 10th president. He succeeds Dr. Trauth, who is retiring after 20 years of service with the university.