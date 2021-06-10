Texas State University grant brings students back to finish degrees

The Texas Reskilling grant is set up to give up to 1,000 students funds to come back and finish their degrees.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — There are many reasons why people drop out of college, and COVID-19 was a big one for many over the past 18 months.

This is why Texas State is hoping to help those impacted by COVID-19 and get them back to school.

It's a chance to have their own graduation day, a day that can be one of the most exciting days of your life.

"I first walked in May of 2019," said Neurri Butler. "That's when I was supposed to be done. I had the credits and everything, but supposedly it came down to a minimum GPA or the GPA for the business school in McCoy."

Even after walking he was going to end up back in school.

"So I was just going through the re-admission process, trying to find the classes, sitting on the phone with financial aid," said Butler.

The conversations left him wondering if he was even able to finish. The way his financial aid was going to play out meant he wouldn't be able to take the courses in the order he needed to.

"It was one of those situations that I needed to come up with the rest of it, the money, and then be reimbursed by financial aid before I start the other class," he said.

He would have had to find something else. That's when he found out he qualified and was awarded a new grant.

"To go to school and whatever I needed to finish school in the midst of COVID," he explained.

"The Texas Reskilling Grant, a grant that was appropriated because of the CARES Act, it's an amazing opportunity. It really is," said Todd Sherron, the assistant professor who helped get the grant for the school.

The original grant was intended to help 1,000 students with up to $2,500 to get them back to school and finish their degree. Now they're allowing students to get the funding for more than just one semester.

"We're really trying to reach out to those who are almost finished, 50% or more, and say, 'Hey we have some funds for you to come back to school,' and that's just a great opportunity," said Sherron.

"It was just a blessing, really. I didn't really ask too many more questions. It's just going to help me finish," said Butler.

It's help more students like him reach that exciting day of graduation.

"I just appreciate it. I really do," he said.

For those who qualify, Sherron said the best thing to do is get readmitted and file the FAFSA. The financial aid office will then select the qualified students.