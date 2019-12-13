SAN MARCOS, Texas — A lawsuit filed by Winckler & Harvey LLP on behalf of a Texas State University student alleges members of the Texas State Pi Kappa Phi Eta Rho fraternity assaulted the student in October, leaving him with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury.

According to a press release from the law firm, a suit has been filed against the fraternity's national chapter, Phi Kappa Phi, Texas State's Pi Kappa Phi chapter, Eta Rho, and at least three individuals of the fraternity.

The petition alleges the student was walking down North Commanche Street in San Marcos, Texas, when the accused fraternity members harassed him, believing he was a member of a different group, according to the release.

The assault occurred when the student attempted to flee the harassment and was tackled, according to the release.

A cellphone video captured the incident, according to the release. In the footage, the student can reportedly be seen being tackled and beaten unconscious.

“The attack was precipitated by a culture within the fraternity that encouraged drinking, bullying and violence,” said Jay Harvey, one of the lawyers who filed the suit. “On top of that, on the night of the attack, the fraternity leadership did nothing to prevent the situation from leading to a violent end.”

The plaintiff is seeking damages of over $1 million.

In October, Pi Kappa Phi's University of Texas at Austin chapter was banned for four years due to alleged hazing.

In 2017, Texas State temporarily suspended all Greek life after a new member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, who was also a minor, was found dead after an event. The ban has since been lifted.

