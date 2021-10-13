Texas State University ALERRT Center receives $9.8M for first responder active shooter training

The money will support ALERRT’s Integrated Response Training Program, which provides training across the U.S. to improve rapid response to active shooter situations.

Texas State University's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center is getting a $9.8 million grant for first responder active shooter training.

The $9.8 million grant will be funded by the Department of Justice and "aims to provide multi-disciplinary, scenario-based active shooter training to first responders." The funds will expand training for approximately 17,000 additional first responders, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

“Initially created in response to a troubling event in Hays County, ALERRT has saved many lives through its valuable training. At a time when there is so much concern about gun violence and a governor unwilling to take reasonable action to prevent another tragedy, I am pleased that these funds will ensure more of our first responders are prepared to respond to the inevitable next active shooter event,” said Rep. Doggett.

The ALERRT Center has received grants through the POLICE Act the past four years – $8.5 million in 2020, $8.6 million in 2019 and 2018, and $5.4 million in 2017.

The center was created at Texas State in 2002 as a partnership between the university, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff's Office. According to the center's website, it was named the "National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training" by the FBI in 2013.

ALERRT also hosts a national integrated response conference each fall. The conference in 2021 is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 and last through Nov. 2.

