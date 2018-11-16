AUSTIN — The Texas State Board of Education had their final vote on Friday regarding what kids will have to learn in their social studies classes.

The board approved to streamline social studies standards. They plan to implement their changes for elementary schools on Aug. 1, 2020 and for grades 8 through 12 on Aug. 1, 2019.

The #TXSBOE approved the streamlined social studies standards. The implementation date for the elementary standards was delayed to 8/1/2020. The gr. 8-12 changes will be effective 8/1/2019. #txed #txlege — Texas SBOE (@TXSBOE) November 16, 2018

The board had been meeting all week, trying to get rid of unnecessary subjects because teachers say there is too much material to cover. But thousands of people told the board they got rid of too much.

The board voted to streamline social studies curriculum standards, known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS. This will change curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The last time these standards were revised and adopted by the board was in 2010.

One of the items up for a vote that received a lot of attention was whether to cut Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller from the curriculum or not. The board voted to bring back lessons on both Clinton and Keller.

"These are two very important women that played an important part in our history, and I feel like it’s fair," Shaunna Harkins, mom to a six and eight-year-old, said. "Regardless of what your politics are, you have to acknowledge their accomplishments."

Harkins said she also didn't mind that her kids were learning about Moses.

"I feel like we should actually do a much better job of looking at all religions and teaching all religions," Harkins said. "If we all understand where somebody is coming from, you’re able to talk and converse and relate to each other. So, yeah, I’m all for it. Knowledge is power."

RELATED:

Critics want Texas Board of Education to change social studies standards to 'accurate history'

Texas Board of Education to vote on cutting Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller from curriculum

© 2018 KVUE-TV