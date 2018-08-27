AUSTIN — As the senate race heats up in Texas, candidate Beto O'Rourke will stop in Austin this week.

O'Rourke, a Democrat who hopes to take Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in the senate, will host a town hall Monday at Mount Sinai Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 5 p.m., supporters can find O'Rourke at Spider House for a "Back to school with Beto" event.

➡Going door to door in Houston

➡Holding a town hall in Navasota

➡Being back again in Huntsville

➡A grassroots rally in Dallas

Here's a look at day 2⃣8⃣ of our 3⃣4⃣ day road trip across Texas:

Last week, Sen. Cruz -- who has represented Texas in the senate since 2013 -- held a meet-and-greet in Georgetown and answered questions during part of his tour across the state.

The latest polls show O'Rourke trailing behind by four points. Cruz comfortably defeated his Democratic opponent in 2012. Texas voters haven't elected a Democratic senator in more than 25 years.

