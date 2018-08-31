TEXAS — With school shootings impacting so many lives in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott took a closer look at how safe our schools really are.

Abbott's office released a new report Thursday detailing how schools have stepped up security across the state this fall.

The report praised districts for installing new surveillance cameras and bulletproof glass in their classrooms. It also highlighted the expansion of the IWatch Texas app that lets people report suspicious activity anonymously.

The Department of Public Safety has increased law enforcement presence in schools and at school events, like football games.

The report also mentioned the state's school marshal program as the number of people trained to carry guns on school property has tripled. The program trains teachers to carry guns as long as they've gone through training courses and passed psychological exams.

The report didn't mention anything about immediate action Abbott wants to see districts take. However, it said the Texas Education Agency is applying for federal grants to keep making security improvements.

