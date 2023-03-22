Texas School for the Deaf receive threatening phone call, DPS responds

At this time, law enforcement has not found anything suspicious at the campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas School for the Deaf received a threatening phone call, prompting an investigation from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Austin Police Department (APD).

At 2:40 p.m. on March 22, school officials stated that they received a threatening phone call from a 1-800 number with a robotic voice. The voice stated that the campus would be blown up with explosives.

The school sent out a "lockdown" alert through an app used by DPS called Everbridge. This alert was then sent to DPS deputies, APD officers and all offices at the State Capitol, resulting in the large law enforcement presence at the school's campus. The alert that was supposed to be sent out as opposed to the lockdown alert was a "situational awareness" notice to be vigilant.

At around 5 p.m., a second notice was sent to all state employees stating that the school has an "active law enforcement event" on the campus. The school stated that they will be having a few patrols tonight and DPS might walk the campus with their alert dogs to ensure nothing has been placed throughout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.