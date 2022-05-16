On Friday, six power generation facilities tripped offline, prompting ERCOT to again ask Texans to conserve power.

AUSTIN, Texas — Is the Texas power grid ready for summer 2022 heat?

It's the question on everyone's mind as ERCOT sends periodic notices to the public urging Texans to conserve energy as the state undergoes an early heatwave. And, on Friday, six power generation facilities tripped offline, prompting ERCOT to again ask Texans to conserve power.

On May 17, ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas will speak to the public about whether the Texas power grid is ready for the summer heat. The press conference is set to begin at 2 p.m.

According to a seasonal assessment report dated May 16 from ERCOT, ERCOT is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June through September. The company expects that peak demand this summer will be more than 77,000 megawatts, and ERCOT anticipates that there will be more than 91,000 megawatts of capacity available to cover that.

Following the 2021 February freeze, the Texas Legislature passed two bills to protect the power grid, both of which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law.

One essentially overhauled ERCOT and the state public utility commission to step up oversight and change the rules about who can be on ERCOT's board. The other creates a statewide power outage alert system and requires power generators to weatherize their facilities. If they don't, those plants could face fines of up to $1 million.