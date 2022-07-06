Why wind and solar could be key to keeping your A/C on this summer

Predictions show the demand for power this afternoon breaking the previous record set in 2019.

HOUSTON — Potentially record-setting heat this week has everyone keeping their eyes on the Texas power grid. As the temps continue to rise, there comes a need for increased power.

The big thing to monitor is supply and demand.

Can Texas’ power grid handle the record demand for power expected later today?

A look at ERCOT’s current grid conditions show everything is normal right now, which means there is enough power to keep the lights on.

But as the temperatures climb later today across Texas, people are going to crank up the AC.

ERCOT’s online tracker shows there is enough capacity to handle the heat today.

But you may remember, routine maintenance on the grid was delayed last month because of the last heat wave.

KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs says that could cause problems during the summer months.

“We’re hitting August demand numbers in early June. This is highly unusual,” he said. “The real concern is, have they finished all the maintenance on the plants they were working on?”

Hirs says power supply will be extremely tight this summer, which means Texas will need all the help it can get from wind and solar power sources too.

He warns if the weather doesn’t cooperate, Texas could see blackouts. But the leaders of ERCOT have repeatedly assured the public, they are ready for this summer.

ERCOT Dashboard

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.