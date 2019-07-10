AUSTIN, Texas — A state agency and local limited district are working towards an agreement after the Texas Parks and Wildlife deemed the price to hike an Austin trail unreasonable.

It currently costs $10 per person to hike on the River Place Trail off of Highway 2222 along Lake Austin. If pet owners want to bring their furry friends along, it will also cost them an additional $10 per pet to walk the trail.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will conduct a "walk through" at the end of October of the Woodlands Park Nature Trail that lies within the River Place Limited District, according to Community Impact.

Back in July, TPW officials sent a letter to the president of the River Place Limited District, asking them to stop charging people to use the trail, deeming the price unreasonable.

In July, KVUE reported the $10 fee brought in more than $35,000, but it costs about $35,000 to maintain it.

One hiker told KVUE the price is just too high.

"I mean I was just thinking of what I can do with that $40 and I thought it was way overpriced and ridiculous. Where did they come up with this $10 a person," asked Ann Hawley, who frequently uses the trail. "I mean I can go to a movie for the same amount I can do a trail. Really?"

Representatives with the River Place Limited District are defending the fees, saying it helps with maintenance costs.

TPW will conduct the walk through on Oct. 30. The department could not give more information regarding what that entailed or the next steps in the process, Community Impact reported.

