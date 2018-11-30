The rivalry is heating up between Texas and Oklahoma fans as the Big 12 Championship game approaches kickoff in Arlington.
Saturday's rematch will be one of the best rivalries in college football and the Longhorns' sixth appearance in a Big 12 Championship game.
As the Longhorns compete for a trophy, there is also a friendly wager between the Texas and Oklahoma governors and barbecue is on the line.
In a photo shared on Twitter, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin shared that she made a bet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the outcome of the Big 12 Championship game. While Abbott put up some Texas barbecue on the line, Fallin wagered Head Country barbecue sauce from Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Fallin had no problem throwing "horns down" sign as she was photographed next to Abbot, who threw up the "hook 'em" sign proudly.
Abbott made the bet official with this video that he ended by stating, "hook 'em horns!"
We will just have to wait and see who will come out as the champion on Saturday!
You can watch the Big 12 Championship game on KVUE at 11 a.m.