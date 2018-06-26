GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Three local nonprofits are joining forces to raise funds for child advocacy, education and other basic necessities through a soiree — this year’s theme, “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.”

The Georgetown Project, Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center and CASA of Williamson County collaborated to fundraise in hopes of ensuring local youth have a solid foundation for success. Every dollar raised at the event benefits these nonprofits directly.

“The three organizations of the 2019 Soiree make a huge impact on children’s lives every day,” said Leslie Janca, CEO. “When we started The Soiree two years ago, we hoped to show that nonprofits can collaborate in fundraising as well as we do in providing youth services.”

“A Coming Together for Kids” will be held Feb. 16, 2019, at Georgetown's Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center.

For more information, visit www.soireewilcotx.org.

