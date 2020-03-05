SPICEWOOD, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and other crews recovered the body of a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface.

Crews responded to 0 Muleshoe Bend Dr. at approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday, where initial reports stated an adult was swimming, went under water and did not resurface, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said rescue crews had not found anything after searching for 40 minutes and had switched from rescue mode to recovery mode. ATCEMS tweeted at 5:30 p.m. Sunday that the swimmer had been located in the water and was dead at the scene.

Lake Travis Fire Department, STAR Flight, Pedernales Fire and Oak Hill Fire all assisted in the search.

ATCEMS said no further updates were planned unless conditions change and no other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

