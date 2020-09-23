$44 million up for grabs in Lotto Texas jackpot Wednesday night

Wednesday's prize is the biggest jackpot currently in the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Lotto Texas jackpot continues to get heavier, so do sales.

With an estimated prize amount of $44 million Wednesday night, Lotto Texas said for the week ending Sept. 19, the lottery has generated $5.4 million in ticket sales, a 13.3% increase from the previous week.

This jackpot is currently the largest lottery prize in the country and the third-largest in the world. It's also the largest since a $97 million winning ticket on May 29, 2010. The last time the game had a winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018, drawing.

“Lotto Texas sales have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “Jackpots this large generate a lot of excitement, so I want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. I hope to congratulate the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in over a decade after Wednesday night’s drawing.”

In the Austin area, the following stores sell the most lottery tickets:

Winners Corner TX LLC, 7817 Rockwood Lane, Suite 101B, Austin (Net sales: $2,663,876) Q&Q Mart, 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock (Net sales: $380,891) H-E-B Food Store #068, 5800 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin (Net sales: $66,893) H-E-B Food Store #265, 170 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park (Net sales: $63,203) H-E-B Food Store #714, 2000 RR 620 South, Lakeway (Net sales: $59,232) H-E-B Food Store #592, 651 N. US Hwy. 183, Leander (Net sales: $59,064) H-E-B Food Store #404, 12400 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave (Net sales: $55,666) H-E-B Food Store #479, 201 FM 685, Pflugerville (Net sales: $55,259) H-E-B Food Store #659, 14028 N Hwy. 183, Austin (Net sales: $54,488) H-E-B Food Store #673, 250 University Blvd., Round Rock (Net sales: $50,118)