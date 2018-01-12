ARLINGTON, Texas — The night before one of the Longhorns' biggest games of the football season, the nation learned that President George H. W. Bush died at the age of 94.

During the Big 12 Championship game Saturday, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners honored the late president.

On the jumbotron at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a photo of Bush appeared.

George H. W. Bush was honored at the Big 12 Championship game Saturday.

Fans got up from their seats to give a standing ovation for the late president.

Longhorns and Sooners fans applaud the late president after his death.

Sean Hamilton, who works at KVUE's sister station WFAA, captured the moment the crowd honored Mr. Bush.

Texas and Oklahoma fans remember President George H.W. Bush with a moment of silence before the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/y1cXF2bjSa — Sean Hamilton (@seanhamilton8) December 1, 2018

