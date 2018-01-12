ARLINGTON, Texas — The night before one of the Longhorns' biggest games of the football season, the nation learned that President George H. W. Bush died at the age of 94.
During the Big 12 Championship game Saturday, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners honored the late president.
On the jumbotron at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a photo of Bush appeared.
Fans got up from their seats to give a standing ovation for the late president.
Sean Hamilton, who works at KVUE's sister station WFAA, captured the moment the crowd honored Mr. Bush.
