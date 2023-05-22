Former UT football player from North Texas dies, team says

Jaden Hullaby spent two seasons in the University of Texas program before transferring to New Mexico.

DALLAS — A former University of Texas football player from the North Texas area has died, the university announced in a statement Monday.

Jaden Hullaby, who was in his third year in college, had played at Texas before transferring to New Mexico.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in the statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in a such a difficult time."

The University of New Mexico football team also released a statement on Hullaby's death, saying their thoughts and prayers were with the Hullaby family.

More information about how Hullaby died was not released.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of Jaden Hullaby. pic.twitter.com/oK12r74e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 22, 2023

KRQE News in Albuquerque, N.M., reported that Hullaby's family said he went missing last week from the Dallas area.