AUSTIN — On Dec. 1, the Texas House Republican Caucus chose to nominate Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R - Angleton) for the House speaker race.

The full chamber will vote on the first day of the 86th Texas legislative session in 2019.

This was the first time the House Republican Caucus formally met to choose a single candidate before the floor vote for House speaker.

The need for a new House speaker comes after Joe Straus's retirement announcement in 2017.

